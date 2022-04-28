Kishida "Seriously Concerned" about Possible Nuke Attack by Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida voiced grave concern Thursday over Russia's possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"I am seriously concerned about the possibility of nuclear weapons being used" in Moscow's war in the Eastern European nation, Kishida told a House of Councillors Cabinet Committee meeting.

Pointing out that Japan is the only atomic-bombed country, Kishida stressed that "there should never be the use of nuclear weapons or a threat to use them."

To ensure Japan's national security, he underscored the importance of beefing up its own defense capabilities as well as the Japan-U.S. alliance's deterrent and response power by revising the national security strategy at the end of the year.

Extended deterrence by the United States is "essential," Kishida noted.

