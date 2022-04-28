Japan New COVID-19 Cases Down 5,300 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 41,756 new coronavirus infection cases Thursday, down some 5,300 from a week earlier.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country came to 39, including four in Tokyo. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients dropped by nine from Wednesday to 174.

In Tokyo, 5,394 new infections were confirmed, down 1,319 from a week before. The seven-day average of new cases fell 14.5 pct to 5,050.6, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by two from Wednesday to 13.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]