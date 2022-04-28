Tokyo Logs 5,394 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 5,394 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, down by 1,319 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled four.

The seven-day average of new infection cases fell 14.5 pct week on week to 5,050.6 as of Thursday, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by two from Wednesday to 13.

