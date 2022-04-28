Kishida Vows to Raise 5G Coverage to 99 Pct in FY 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida set Thursday the "must-achieve goal" of increasing the coverage of 5G large-capacity ultrafast mobile networks to 99 pct of the population at the end of fiscal 2030.

Kishida presented the goal at a government panel meeting to discuss his "digital garden city nation" initiative, aimed at revitalizing regional economies with the use of digital technologies and narrowing gaps between urban and rural areas in the country.

For the initiative, it is necessary to improve communications infrastructure, including 5G networks, to ensure people's access to various information and services regardless of where they live.

The 5G coverage rate, however, stood below 40 pct as of the end of fiscal 2020, or March 31 last year.

At the meeting of the "new capitalism realization" panel, chaired by Kishida, the prime minister also said his government will make fiber-optic communications networks available at 99.9 pct of households by the end of fiscal 2027.

