3 More Confirmed Dead after Hokkaido Tour Boat Accident

Shari, Hokkaido, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Three more men were confirmed dead after being found in waters off Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula on Thursday during searches for missing people following Saturday's tour boat accident.

The Kazu I boat carrying 24 tourists and two crew members is believed to have sunk after departing the town of Shari in the northernmost Japan prefecture for a sightseeing tour Saturday morning.

The total number of people found in the searches and confirmed dead thus rose to 14. The Japan Coast Guard and others will continue searching for the remaining 12 people.

According to sources including the 1st Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, based in the Hokkaido city of Otaru, two of the three men were found in waters 23 kilometers south-southeast of a lighthouse at Cape Shiretoko around 4:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m. GMT), followed by the discovery of the other in nearby waters around 6:15 p.m. All three had life jackets on.

