Kishida Leaves for Tour of Southeast Asian, European Nations

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for a tour of three Southeast Asian countries and two European nations on a government jet from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on Friday morning.

In talks with leaders of the five countries, Kishida hopes to exchange opinions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Apparently with China's increasingly hegemonic behavior in mind, the prime minister also aims to agree with the leaders to promote cooperation in efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific and share the recognition of not allowing any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.

"I hope to have candid exchanges of opinions with the leaders over the Ukrainian situation and confirm specific ways of cooperation in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida told reporters ahead of his departure at the airport. "Throughout my tour, I want to make visits for the sake of protecting peace."

In the first half of his tour, Kishida will visit Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, in that order.

As Indonesia serves as this year's Group of 20 chair and Thailand holds the 2022 presidency of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Kishida plans to confirm with the two countries' leaders cooperation in making G-20 and APEC meetings successful. With the leader of Vietnam, which is in a territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea, Kishida hopes to agree on the promotion of security cooperation.

