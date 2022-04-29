Japan to Recognize 4,034 People in Spring Honors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will recognize 4,034 people, including Bunmei Ibuki, former speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in this year's spring honors.

Ibuki, 84, will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers.

Of the people being recognized in this year's spring honors, women accounted for 453. The number and proportion of female recipients are both at their highest since the honors system was revised in 2003.

The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun will be awarded to former Defense Minister Naoki Tanaka, 81, and his wife, former Foreign Minister Makiko Tanaka, 78, former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita, 81, former Daiwa Securities Co. President Shigeharu Suzuki, 75, and Takeshi Noda, 80, former head of the now-defunct Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure will be given to former National Personnel Authority President Nahomi Ichimiya, 73, former Prosecutor General Kotaro Ono, 70, and former Cabinet Legislation Bureau Director-General Yusuke Yokobatake, 70.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]