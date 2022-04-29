Quad Leaders May Discuss Taiwan: White House

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 28 (Jiji Press)--White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that leaders from the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India may discuss the China-Taiwan issue when they meet in Tokyo on May 24.

U.S. President Joe Biden's position on Taiwan has not changed, Psaki said at a press briefing, adding, "He will certainly restate it during this (Quad) meeting." She also said the president's policy is based on the Taiwan Relations Act.

Under the act, the United States pledges to give security cooperation, including arms supply, to Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. At the same time, Washington has not clarified whether it would get involved in the defense of self-ruled Taiwan, taking the policy of "strategic ambiguity." Biden, however, said last year that the United States had a commitment to protect Taiwan.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]