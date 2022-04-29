Prayers Offered for 2012 Gunma Bus Crash Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Fujioka, Gunma Pref., April 29 (Jiji Press)--About 30 people, including family members and friends of the victims of a fatal bus crash in Fujioka, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, visited the accident site and offered prayers on Friday, exactly 10 years after the tragedy.

"Ten years passed by like a flash," said Ayano Hayashi, 33, who lost her mother in the accident and got injured seriously herself. The resident of Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, said that her love for her mother, then 49, only increases, adding, "The accident is not yet over for me."

Toshiki Yamase, a 29-year-old resident of Maebashi, Gunma, became a police officer after the accident, driven by his experience of losing his mother, then 44, in the crash. Yamase, now raising a child, said he wants his mother to watch over how he is doing as a father from heaven.

Some of the visitors to the accident site voiced condolences for the victims of Saturday's accident involving a sightseeing tour boat, which went missing off Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, with 26 people onboard, saying what happened was heartbreaking and relates to their experiences.

On April 29, 2012, the tour bus heading for Tokyo Disney Resort in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from the city of Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, crashed into a roadside sound insulation wall on the Kanetsu Expressway in Fujioka, leaving seven passengers dead and 38 other people injured.

