Missing Sightseeing Boat Found on Seabed off Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Shari, Hokkaido, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The "Kazu I" sightseeing tour boat, which went missing off Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, on Saturday, was found on the seabed in the same sea area by a minesweeper of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force on Friday.

The First Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in the Hokkaido city of Otaru confirmed that the sunken object found by the minesweeper was the missing boat as a video taken by an underwater camera showed the name "Kazu I" on the boat's body. The paint colors were also the same as those of the missing boat.

Of the 26 people onboard the 19-ton boat, 14 people, including a 3-year-old girl, have so far been confirmed dead.

The Japan Coast Guard will examine whether it would be possible for divers to conduct a search inside the sunken boat, hoping to find the people still missing.

According to the JCG and other sources, the boat was found in a sea area near Kashuni Waterfall in the Hokkaido town of Shari, on the seabed at a depth of about 120 meters. The boat had reported to be near the waterfall at the time of the accident. The MSDF minesweeper searched a location where a sonar detected an object and its camera caught the sunken boat. The JCG will study how it can salvage the boat.

