Kishida, Joko Affirm Intolerance of Sovereignty Infringement

Jakarta, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday affirmed that they will not allow any infringement of sovereignty or territorial integrity, and any attempts to change the status quo by force, in relation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Holding talks at a presidential palace in Bogor, a suburb of Jakarta, the two leaders also agreed that they will stand against attacks made against civilians and private facilities in violation of international humanitarian law.

Kishida and Joko held face-to-face talks for the first time ever.

With China's increasingly hegemonic behavior in mind, the leaders confirmed their countries' cooperation in efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In a joint press conference, Kishida voiced strong opposition to economic coercion, while Joko said he hopes to make the Indo-Pacific a peaceful and stable region.

