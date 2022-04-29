Japan Reports 36,672 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 36,672 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, with the daily count falling by some 6,300 from a week before.

There were 45 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients fell by one from Thursday to 173.

In Tokyo alone, 3,893 new infection cases were confirmed on Friday, down by 1,503 from a week before.

Five new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients counted under Tokyo's own criteria fell by one from Thursday to 12, according to the metropolitan government.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 4,835.9 as of Friday, down 15.3 pct week on week.

