Flying Cars Planned for 2025 Osaka Expo

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan is planning to introduce flying cars to transport people for the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

The vehicles will carry visitors between the artificial island of Yumeshima, which will host the Osaka Expo, and nearby locations such as Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture and Kobe Airport in the neighboring prefecture of Hyogo.

The plan is aimed at offering beautiful views of the Kansai metropolitan area including Osaka and the Seto Inland Sea off western Japan to many people, as well as spurring the spread of flying cars across the country.

While there is no clear definition of what a flying car is, it refers to a vehicle that is halfway between a drone and a helicopter. It is capable of taking off and landing vertically and is electrically powered.

Developers mainly in Japan, the United States and European countries are creating vehicles that can seat around two to five people.

