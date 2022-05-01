More Local Govts to Expand Plastic Waste Collection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--More Japanese local governments are preparing to start collecting a wider range of discarded plastic items from households, following the April 1 enforcement of the plastic resources recycling promotion law.

They will newly collect discarded plastics such as buckets and hangers as recyclable resources, in addition to plastic containers that local governments already collect, including food trays.

The expansion is expected to help reduce plastic waste and the emissions of carbon dioxide from incineration at a time when marine plastic waste and global warming are becoming serious problems.

Under the law, municipalities must make efforts to collect and recycle a wide range of discarded plastic products separately from other waste.

Some local governments have already widened the range of plastic waste collection and recycling. The number of such entities is expected to rise.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]