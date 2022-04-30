Japan Coronavirus Daily Count Down 18,000 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 25,182 new coronavirus infection cases Saturday, down some 18,700 from a week before.

Fourteen COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed, while the number of severely ill patients fell by two from Friday to 171.

In Tokyo alone, 2,979 new infections were reported, down 2,408 from a week before. The seven-day average fell 18.4 pct to 4,491,9 cases.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at 11, down by one from Friday.

The metropolitan government said that it has excluded 119 cases reported in March from its coronavirus tally, including cases whose earlier positive coronavirus test results were later denied by additional tests.

