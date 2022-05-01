Japan, Vietnam Oppose Use of Nuclear Weapons

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh, on Sunday agreed to oppose any use of weapons of mass destruction including nuclear arms.

The two leaders confirmed their opposition to threats to use weapons of mass destruction and actual use of the weapons, after Russian President Vladimir Putin's repeated threats to use nuclear arms amid his country's invasion of Ukraine.

At their meeting in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, Kishida and Chinh also affirmed the importance of respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They sought an immediate ceasefire and underlined the importance of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"Any change to status quo by force is unacceptable in any regions," Kishida told a joint press conference with Chinh.

