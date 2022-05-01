Japan's Kishida Hopes for Progress in Constitution Debates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his hope for progress in discussions on revising the Constitution in a television program aired Sunday.

In the program of public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., Kishida, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and leaders of other political parties discussed how to proceed with parliamentary debates on the proposed revision to the supreme charter.

"The Constitution, which has been in force for 75 years, may have elements that are outdated and lacking," Kishida said. "I hope that public awareness of the Constitution will increase further and that discussions on revising it will progress."

Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said the national referendum law is "still insufficient."

He called for prioritizing parliamentary deliberations on proposed restrictions on commercial advertisements and donations from foreigners.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]