Japan COVID-19 Daily Count Down 11,000

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 26,960 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down some 11,600 from a week before.

There were 34 new fatalities, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by six from Saturday to 165.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 3,161 new infections, down 1,775 from a week before, sending the seven-day average to 4,238.3, down 22.5 pct.

Tokyo had six new fatal cases. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by two from Saturday to nine.

Among other prefectures, Osaka logged 2,253 infection cases, Kanagawa 1,930 cases, Hokkaido 1,854 cases, and Fukuoka 1,575 cases.

