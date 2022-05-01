Japan Seeks Unity with Mongolia over Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Sunday sought unity with Mongolia in opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During his visit to the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator, Hayashi told his counterpart, Batmunkh Battsetseg, that the invasion "undermines the foundation of the international order."

"The solidarity of the international community is strongly required," Hayashi said, asking Mongolia to cooperate in efforts to stop Russia's aggression.

The two ministers also agreed on bilateral cooperation to resolve the issues of North Korea's abduction of Japanese nationals and nuclear and missile development programs.

Battsetseg noted the importance of an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Hayashi told reporters in an online briefing.

