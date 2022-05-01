Japan to Work with Vietnam to Diversify Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday unveiled the idea that Japan and Vietnam will work closely to strengthen supply chains through diversification.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of diversified supply chains, Kishida said in a seminar on the two countries' cooperation at the prime minister's office in Hanoi.

Kishida said Japan will provide assistance to so-called supporting industries, which mainly make parts and other intermediate goods, in Vietnam so that Japanese companies doing business in the country can operate without a hitch.

Referring to progress in digitalization of trade procedures in Vietnam through private-sector bilateral cooperation, Kishida expressed hope that many other problems will be also solved through digital transformation.

