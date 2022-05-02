Ex-Pupils in Japan Express Gratitude, Condolences for Osim

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Former pupils of Ivica Osim in Japan voiced their gratitude and condolences on social media for the former head coach of Japan's national soccer team, who died in the Austrian city of Graz on Sunday at the age of 80.

"Thank you for having come to Japan," said Yuki Abe, who played under the tutelage of Osim as a national team member and also as a member of the J.League professional soccer club now called JEF United Ichihara Chiba, then coached by Osim.

"What I learned from the coach is something precious for my life," Abe said. "I'll work hard to convey that to other people."

Keita Suzuki was a devoted player of Japan's national team who followed Osim's philosophy of encouraging players to keep running. "He taught me what soccer is and influenced my life a great deal," Suzuki said.

He thanked Osim and said, "Please rest in peace."

