Japan Firms Offering New Options for People with Food Allergies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies have developed new products and services to help people with food allergies enjoy the same meals as those of family and friends.

The moves are also aimed at easing the burden of preparing meals for allergic people at home.

In October last year, major electronic parts maker Kyocera Corp. <6971> launched a service that delivers easy-to-make luxury meal kits to homes on birthdays and other special days. Specific menus are decided through consultations with customers on allergies and preferences. The service also gives customers enjoyment such as decorating cakes by themselves.

The basic set price is 6,800 yen per person excluding delivery fees, with the amount reduced to 3,200 yen per elementary school and younger child. So far, about 120 groups have used the service, according to the company.

The service is the first in a series of new projects Kyocera drew up based on ideas solicited from employees to tackle social problems. Ahead of the full-fledged launch of the service, the company will start online sales of a-la-carte dishes and sweets in mid-May.

