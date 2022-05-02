Japan, Thailand Sign Defense Transfer Agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Thailand signed an agreement on Monday to transfer defense equipment and technologies from Japan to Thailand to step up their defense cooperation.

The signing took place as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Thai counterpart, Prayut Chan-o-cha, held a summit meeting in Bangkok.

The two leaders confirmed that their nations will work together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region to counter China's growing economic and security influence.

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kishida and Prayut affirmed that they will not accept any infringement of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a change to the status quo by force, in any regions.

The two leaders shared their opposition to the use of weapons of mass destruction or a threat to use them.

