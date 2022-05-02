New COVID-19 Cases in Japan Fall below 20,000
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 19,353 new COVID-19 cases Monday, its first daily count below 20,000 since Jan. 13.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across the country fell by one from Sunday to 164. Thirty new deaths were reported.
In Tokyo, 2,403 new infection cases were confirmed, a decrease of 738 from a week before.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo rose by one from Sunday to 10.
The seven-day average of new infections in the capital dropped 23.7 pct from a week earlier to 4,132.9.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]