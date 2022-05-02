Kishida to Skip Yoon's Inauguration Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will skip the inauguration ceremony for South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol scheduled for May 10, officials said Monday.

The Japanese government told parliament that Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will be sent to the ceremony instead.

Kishida told a delegation from Yoon last month that Japan and South Korea need to resolve issues pending between them to improve their relations.

South Korea had hoped Kishida would attend the ceremony. But conservatives within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party claimed that such a move might send the wrong message to Seoul.

A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said that while it is positive that South Korea has an intention to improve ties with Japan, Tokyo does not need to be in a hurry.

