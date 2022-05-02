Japan Police Fail to Identify Bone Link to 2019 Missing Case

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., May 2 (Jiji Press)--Local police in central Japan said Monday a DNA test could not identify whether a recently discovered part of a human skull belongs to a girl who went missing in 2019.

The bone fragment was discovered on April 23 in a mountain forest in the village of Doshi, Yamanashi Prefecture, at a point near the campsite from which 9-year-old Misaki Ogura went missing in September 2019.

The bone appears to be from a child several years after death. The prefectural police department attempted to identify who the bone belonged to by genetic testing but could not collect enough DNA from the sample for identification.

The police will try to identify the remains through mitochondrial DNA testing.

The section of skull was discovered at a dried-up creek near a mountain trail some 600 meters east of the campsite.

