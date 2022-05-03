Hokkaido Tour Boat Operator Searched for 2nd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Shari, Hokkaido, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan Coast Guard investigators for a second straight day Tuesday searched locations linked to the operator of the Kazu I after the tour boat sank off the northern prefecture of Hokkaido late last month.

Investigators from the 1st Regional Coast Guard Headquarters searched the Kazu III tour boat owned by Shiretoko Yuransen and vehicles used by the company based in the Hokkaido town of Shari, according to coast guard sources.

On Monday, coast guard investigators searched the office of Shiretoko Yuransen and the home of its 58-year-old head, Seiichi Katsurada.

The coast guard suspects Katsurada and the 54-year-old captain of the Kazu I, Noriyuki Toyoda, who has been missing since the April 23 accident, of committing professional negligence resulting in death.

The Kazu I sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula. Fourteen of the 26 passengers and crew members aboard have been found and confirmed dead.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]