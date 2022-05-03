Asahi Reporter Remembered 35 Years after Gun Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref., May 3 (Jiji Press)--A reporter for the Asahi Shimbun major Japanese daily was remembered Tuesday, 35 years after he was killed in a gun attack in Nishinomiya in the western prefecture of Hyogo.

Citizens and people related to the newspaper publisher visited its Hanshin bureau, where the shooting occurred, to pay tribute to the victim, Tomohiro Kojiri.

Executives of the publisher paid tribute to Kojiri during their visit to his grave in Kure in the western prefecture of Hiroshima Tuesday morning.

One of the executives, Hironori Sugibayashi, editor-in-chief at the Osaka headquarters, told reporters that he pledged utmost efforts to ensure free speech.

On the evening of May 3, 1987, a balaclava-wearing man stormed the bureau and fired a shotgun at Kojiri, then 29, and another Asahi reporter, Hyoe Inukai.

