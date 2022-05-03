Japan Confirms 30,481 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 30,481 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a decrease of about 10,000 from a week before.

Fifty-five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country. The number of severely ill patients dropped by four from Monday to 160.

In Tokyo, 3,357 new infection cases were confirmed, a decline of 1,691 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital fell 27.2 pct from a week before to 3,891.3. There were 11 patients with severe symptoms, an increase of one from Monday.

