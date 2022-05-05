Top National Security Officials of Japan, U.S. Hold Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's top national security official Takeo Akiba, in a meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, has strongly condemned Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion is a serious challenge to the international order and therefore is absolutely impermissible, Akiba, secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat, told Sullivan at the White House meeting Tuesday.

Akiba and Sullivan confirmed that a similar thing must never happen in Asia or any other region, apparently keeping in mind China, which is stepping up its hegemonic activities.

They also discussed regional issues, including those related to North Korea and China, sharing the view that the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region is increasingly severe.

With U.S. President Joe Biden scheduled to visit Japan late this month, the two agreed to work on maintaining and strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific by reinforcing the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance and through the Quad framework among the two countries plus Australia and India.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]