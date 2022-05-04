N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Rome, May 4 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a ballistic missile from Pyongyang Sunan International Airport toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile is believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone after traveling about 500 kilometers while reaching the maximum altitude of about 800 kilometers, according to Makoto Oniki, Japanese state minister of defense.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is on a visit to Europe, told reporters in Rome that the missile launch is "absolutely unacceptable" as it threatened "peace, safety and stability in the region and the international community."

"We'll do everything for the safety of the people (of Japan) while continuing to cooperate with the United States and others," Kishida said.

The North Korean missile firing came ahead of the launch on Tuesday next week of South Korea's new administration led by Yoon Suk-yeol, who won the March 9 presidential election.

