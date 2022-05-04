Japanese, Italian Leaders Vow to Fully Support Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Rome, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart, Mario Draghi, agreed Wednesday that their countries will fully support the government and people of Ukraine facing Russia's aggression.

During their meeting in Rome, the two leaders stressed that it is important for the international community, including the Group of Seven major countries, to respond firmly to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At their joint press conference, Kishida stressed that fully supporting the Ukrainian government and people is a "common duty" for Japan and Italy.

"Japan and Italy will impose unprecedentedly strong sanctions against Russia and strengthen their support for Ukraine," Kishida said.

At the meeting, Kishida explained the outcome of his visit to three Southeast Asian countries before arriving in Italy, such as Vietnam's pledge of humanitarian support for Ukrainians. Draghi valued these Japanese efforts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]