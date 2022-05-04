Kishida, Pope Francis Affirm Cooperation for Nuke-Free World

Newsfrom Japan

Rome, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Pope Francis agreed Wednesday to cooperate to realize a world without nuclear weapons, which is Kishida's lifetime goal.

In their meeting at the Vatican, they condemned civilian killings during Russia's invasion of Ukraine and voiced their determination to end the barbarous invasion and bring back peace.

Kishida was the first sitting Japanese prime minister to visit the Vatican and meet with the Pope since Shinzo Abe did so in 2014.

Pope Francis, who took office in 2013, visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Japanese cities that suffered atomic bomb attacks in the final days of World War II, in 2019, calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

Kishida, a politician representing Hiroshima, told the Pope that his visit to the atomic-bombed cities was deeply engraved in the hearts of Japanese people.

