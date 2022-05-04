2,999 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 2,999 on Wednesday, down by about 3,000 from a week earlier, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

Six new deaths were reported among infected people in the Japanese capital on the day, while the number of those with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria decreased by one from the previous day to 10.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 3,455.1, down 34.1 pct from a week before.

