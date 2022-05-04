26,469 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 26,469 on Wednesday, down by 19,700 from a week earlier.

Across the country, 20 new deaths were reported among infected people, while the number of those with severe symptoms rose by 14 from the previous day to 174.

In Tokyo, 2,999 new infections were found on the day, while six new fatalities were confirmed. The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria decreased by one to 10.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 3,455.1, down 34.1 pct from a week before.

