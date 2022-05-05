Japanese Minister Hagiuda Visits Semiconductor Hub in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda visited a semiconductor research center in New York state Tuesday, receiving an explanation about an ongoing project to develop new cutting-edge chips from officials of International Business Machines Corp.

He also held talks with officials from U.S. semiconductor-related companies.

They affirmed the importance of the Japanese and U.S. governments teaming up to advance research and development activities and of the two countries working together on semiconductor policies in light of economic security.

The U.S. corporate officials called on the government side to continue providing support for R&D activities and collaborate with the industry and academia for human resources development.

In November last year, Japan's industry ministry announced a basic strategy for reinvigorating the country's semiconductor industry. It called for, among other things, Japan-U.S. cooperation for the development of next-generation semiconductor technologies toward the second half of the 2020s.

