Russia Imposes Entry Ban on 63 Japanese Including Kishida

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday announced an entry ban on 63 Japanese nationals including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in retaliation for the Japanese government's sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Among the 63 Japanese are Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa.

They also include members of the press, such as Tsuneo Watanabe, editor-in-chief of the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, and those involved in the campaign for the return of four Russian-held islands, which Japan calls its Northern Territories.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Kishida rejected the Russian entry ban as "totally unacceptable," saying that Russia is "fully responsible" for the current situation.

He suggested that Japan could consider additional sanctions on Russia while cooperating with the international community and its G-7 partners.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]