Clothing, Apparent Bone Found near Site Linked to Missing Girl

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., May 5 (Jiji Press)--Police in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, have found clothing and what looks like a human bone in an area near the campsite from which an elementary school girl disappeared more than two and a half years ago.

The clothing is a long-sleeved high-necked dark-colored garment similar to one being worn by the girl, Misaki Ogura, 9, at the time of her disappearance, according to an announcement by the Yamanashi prefectural police department Wednesday.

The garment and the suspected human bone were found under fallen leaves in the village of Doshi in the prefecture and are believed to be several years old, investigative sources said.

While continuing their search for the girl from the city of Narita, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, and items linked to her, the prefectural police will examine the discovered garment and suspected human bone to identify the owner. The police did not disclose the sizes of the clothing and the suspected human bone or to which part of the body the apparent bone belonged.

After being informed of the discovery by the Yamanashi police, the girl's mother, Tomoko Ogura, 39, said in a statement, "To be honest, I am at a loss for words. I was in a state of abandonment for a while and could not stop shedding tears. But I will never give up. I believe that God will protect Misaki and return her safely to me."

