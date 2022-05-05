Japan, Britain to Team Up on Digital Sector

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Britain agreed Wednesday to launch the bilateral "Digital Group," which will be participated by bureau chief-level officials at government agencies of the two countries.

The agreement was reached at an online meeting between Japanese Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Yasushi Kaneko, who is visiting Switzerland, and British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries.

Japanese members of the Digital Group, which is slated to hold its first meeting by year-end, will include officials of the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry, and the Digital Agency.

The group will discuss a broad range of issues, such as digital infrastructure and data flows in light of the work to compile international rules on the digital sector. Through the group's discussions, the two countries will work together on relevant policy issues.

Kaneko and Dorries shared the view that it is increasingly important to ensure security and credibility of digital space under the current international situation. They also confirmed the need for collaboration between Japan and Britain.

