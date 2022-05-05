Japan, U.S. Affirm Close Cooperation over Semiconductors, Energy

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda agreed with U.S. economy ministers in a series of meetings Wednesday that the two countries will work closely together on issues related to semiconductors and energy.

A joint statement released after the meetings said the two sides reaffirmed that "deeper cooperation" on commercial and industrial issues is critical to "responding to threats to the global economic order," apparently with in mind China, which is stepping up its hegemonic activities, and Russia, which is continuing its military aggression in Ukraine.

The Japanese and U.S. ministers agreed to reduce reliance on China for semiconductors and on Russia for energy.

"The importance of collaborating with like-minded countries is increasing at a time when the international situation is destabilizing," Hagiuda told reporters after the meetings with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington.

He suggested that Japan and the United States, which share the democratic values, will lead the efforts to rebuild global economic and energy security, in the run-up to a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden in Tokyo late this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]