Foreign Affairs Expert Eyed as Next S. Korean Envoy to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 5 (Jiji Press)--South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol is considering picking Yun Duk-min, an expert on Japan affairs and former head of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, as next South Korean ambassador to Japan, people close to Yoon said Thursday.

Yun, 62, earned a Ph.D. at Japan's Keio University and is fluent in Japanese. Also versed in issues related to North Korea, Yun served as head of the KNDA, affiliated with South Korea's Foreign Ministry, in 2013-2017 under the administration of then South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

He worked to compile a diplomatic policy for Yoon, who is set to take office Tuesday, for his presidential election campaign and was a member of a delegation for policy discussions that was sent to Japan by the president-elect late last month.

If formally appointed ambassador to Japan, Yun will engage in efforts to improve soured relations between the two East Asian neighbors and beef up the collaboration among South Korea, Japan and the United States.

Current South Korean Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il has been unable to meet with Japan's prime minister and foreign minister since he assumed the post in January 2021, due to the strained bilateral relations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]