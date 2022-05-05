Pentagon Chief Austin Stresses Credibility of Nuclear Umbrella

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 4 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, meeting with visiting Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Wednesday, underscored the credibility of the U.S. extended deterrence, including offering the nuclear umbrella, while touching on China's hegemonic activities and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishi told the Pentagon chief that Japan wants the United States to continue working to maintain and strengthen its extended deterrence.

They agreed that Russia's military aggression in Ukraine is a serious challenge to the international order and can never be permitted.

Austin reaffirmed the United States' "unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan to include our extended deterrence commitments using our full range of conventional and nuclear capabilities," apparently trying to reassure the East Asian ally about the effectiveness of the U.S. extended deterrence as Russia has been repeatedly threatening Ukraine on the back of its nuclear capabilities.

Kishi said Japan hopes that the United States will work to ensure that its extended deterrence will continue to be strong and credible.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]