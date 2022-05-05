Ski Jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi Honored in Home Prefecture

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi, who won gold in the men's individual normal hill event at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, was given a citizens' award from the prefectural government of Iwate on Thursday.

The 25-year-old athlete, a native of the northeastern Japan prefecture, received the award from Iwate Governor Takuya Tasso at a ceremony in Morioka, the capital of the prefecture. It was the second time for Kobayashi to win the Iwate prefectural citizens' award. He first received it in 2019.

"I have been able to come this far thanks to the support from so many people, so I am really happy and grateful," Kobayashi said at the ceremony.

Kobayashi also made headlines by winning the overall title in the 2021-2022 World Cup for ski jumping, his second such feat in his career after he did so in the 2018-2019 season.

On his future performances, Kobayashi said: "Firstly, I will aim to secure one win at the (next) World Cup. There will be the world championships in the next season, so I look forward to it."

