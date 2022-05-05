Japan, U.S. to Work on Tighter Export Controls on Advanced Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have agreed that the two countries will lead international efforts to strengthen export controls on semiconductors and other cutting-edge technologies.

The agreement was reached at their meeting in Washington on Wednesday. Japan and the United States will work with other countries and regions that advocate free trade to prevent such advanced technologies from being used for military and other undesirable purposes.

The two countries will take the lead in holding in-depth discussions on establishing a responsible export control framework among like-minded countries, Hagiuda told a press conference after the meeting.

A joint document released by the Japanese and U.S. governments after the Hagiuda-Raimondo meeting calls for the compilation of a plan to ensure strict management of technologies that can be applied for both military and civilian use and could be used for the purpose of human rights infringement.

The initiative is also apparently intended to strengthen responses to Russia, which has been invading Ukraine, and China, which is suspected of human rights abuse in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region in the country.

