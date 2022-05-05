Taiwan Leader Tsai Meets Young Lawmakers from Japan's LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen welcomed visiting young lawmakers from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday.

At a meeting at the presidential office in Taipei, Tsai told the members of a delegation from the LDP's Youth Division that she believes the friendship between Taiwan and Japan will continue deepening further.

She also expressed hopes that Taiwan and Japan will work together to prevent hegemonism from spreading, apparently keeping in mind China, which is increasing its military pressure on Taiwan.

In response, Norikazu Suzuki, acting head of the LDP Youth Division, said it is important for Japan and Taiwan to send out a message that changing the status quo by force must never be permitted. Taiwan is a neighbor of Japan, and stability in the Taiwan Strait will lead to stability of Japan, he added.

This was the first visit to Taiwan by Youth Division members since August 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]