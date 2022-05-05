Japan's Daily COVID-19 Cases More Than Halve

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 20,779 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, down some 50 pct from the week-before level of 41,750.

Eighteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported while the number of novel coronavirus patients in serious condition decreased by eight from Wednesday to 166.

In Tokyo, 2,320 people newly tested positive for the virus, down by 3,074 from a week before. Four COVID-19 patients in the age group of 80-99 were confirmed dead in the Japanese capital Thursday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo came to 3,016 as of the day, down 40.3 pct week on week. The number of novel coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 10, unchanged from Wednesday.

In the western Japan city of Kochi, six people at a hotel used as a lodging facility for infected people were found positive for the virus, the Kochi prefectural government said, recognizing the case as an infection cluster. But there is no problem in the prefecture's system to accept infected people because none of the six people at the hotel is seriously ill, according to the prefectural government.

