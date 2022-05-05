Kishida Calls for Investment in Japan in City of London Speech

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a speech in the City of London financial center Thursday, called for active investment in his country while vowing to ease Japan's border measures against the novel coronavirus.

Kishida said that he will work on doubling Japanese people's income from assets and accelerating research and development for important sectors, including artificial intelligence and quantum technology, in order to realize his major goal of creating a new form of capitalism.

He asked foreign companies and individuals to invest in Japan with a sense of safety because the Japanese economy will continue to grow strongly. "Invest in Kishida," the prime minister said. Kishida also called on foreigners to visit Japan, stressing that guests from abroad will be treated with the maximum level of "omotenashi," or hospitality.

The Japanese government plans to ease its COVID-19 border measures further in June so that entry procedures will be implemented as smoothly as in other Group of Seven major industrial nations, Kishida said.

As a specific measure to realize a new form of capitalism, Kishida said that the government will increase investment in human resources, science and technology as well as innovation, startups, and green and digital technologies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]