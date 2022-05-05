Japan's Kishida Announces Further Sanctions against Russia

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Thursday the country's additional sanctions against Russia, which is continuing its military aggression in Ukraine.

Assets held by some 140 more individuals will be frozen, while about 70 military organizations will be added to the list of entities subject to export prohibition, according to Kishida. Japan will also ban exports of quantum computers and other cutting-edge products to Russia, and freeze assets of some Russian banks, he said.

Kishida unveiled the additional sanctions at a press conference held in London to sum up a tour of three Southeast Asian nations--Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand--and two European countries--Italy and Britain.

"The Group of Seven countries now must further strengthen their unity to protect international peace and order," Kishida said, adding, "We will further increase pressure on Russia in cooperation with our G-7 partners." The seven major industrial nations are Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. The G-7 framework also includes the European Union.

"As we face a crisis, we must raise the banner of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida also said, in an apparent reference to China, which is increasing its hegemonic activities.

