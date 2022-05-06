Japan Cosmetics Makers Accelerating Plastic Reduction Efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Cosmetics makers in Japan are accelerating their efforts to reduce plastic use at a time when customers are increasingly reluctant to create plastic waste.

In February, major household goods maker Kao Corp. <4452> started a demonstration experiment to collect used containers of skin toner, milky lotion and other products, to recycle them into bottles.

Under the test, which will run through the end of July, 36 sales outlets, including those operated by Aeon Co. <8267> in the Kanto eastern Japan region, collect used containers of products launched under the Twany and other Kao cosmetics brands.

Jeplan Inc., a recycling firm based in the city of Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, will use its original technology to convert the collected containers into materials to produce recycled bottles. Kao aims to get more outlets to collect used containers in the future.

In April, cosmetics maker Fancl Corp. <4921> expanded the number of stores that collect used containers for recycling into planters to 61, including those in the Tokyo metropolitan region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]