Biden to Discuss N. Korea with Kishida, Yoon: White House

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 5 (Jiji Press)--White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that President Joe Biden will discuss North Korean issues when he holds bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea during his tour of the two Asian countries later this month.

In light of "North Korea's continued destabilizing actions in the region, including the test-launch of multiple intercontinental ballistic missiles," Biden will make clear that the United States' commitment to security of Japan and South Korea is "iron-clad," Psaki told a press conference.

The leaders will also discuss joint efforts to support the people of Ukraine and hold Russia accountable, as well as "opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships and enhance our economic ties," climate change and COVID-19, the White House press secretary said.

Biden is set to visit Japan and South Korea on May 20-24 for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]